Hexagon Composites ASA: HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

On 15 August 2019, Svela Capital AS purchased 1,100 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at an average price of NOK 25,85 per share. Svela Capital AS is a company controlled by Morten Svela Sand, Director of Finance and Corporate Initiatives of Hexagon Composites ASA.



After the transaction Svela Capital AS holds 1,100 shares. The total holding of Morten Svela Sand and companies controlled by him is 1,100 shares and 45,000 options in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



