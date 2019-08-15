A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on top CPG trends to expect in 2020. Changing consumer trends and evolving technologies are making it vital for companies in the CPG industry to stay abreast with the developments and uncertainties in the market. In this blog, experts from Infiniti explore the key CPG industry trends that will revolutionize the sector by the year 2020.

Over the past few years, rapidly evolving technologies, consumer demographic shifts, and changing consumer preferences have transformed the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. With rapidly evolving customer expectations, CPG companies are under the pressure to offer personalized customer experience (CX) across every communication touchpoint. Consequently, it becomes vital for CPG companies to not only keep abreast with the latest trends but also to be prepared to operate amid uncertainty.

Top CPG Industry Trends

Transparency and Sustainability

Buyers are increasingly valuing transparency in business operations and sustainability in the products that they buy. As a result, transparent packaging is becoming one of the major CPG industry trends today. Top CPG brands are also exploring new packaging alternatives such as bio-plastics and well-known options like transparent glass containers.

Digital Consumerism

According to Infiniti's CPG market research experts, online channels contributed to nearly 70% of overall CPG growth in the last decade. Therefore, 'going digital' is becoming one of the major CPG industry trends today. Also, CPG companies that emphasize on selling online in the future will enjoy a significant advantage over other brands.

Growth in Home-Delivery

Home delivery services are expected to become one of the most favored CPG industry trends in the coming years. Also, with leading CPG brands introducing home delivery services, traditional CPG companies will be under the pressure to reinvent their sales models and expand their delivery service option. Constantly analyzing customers' shopping patterns and changing trends is essential to survive in the long run.

A Multichannel Future

Another CPG industry trend that is expected to go mainstream in 2020 is the adoption of multichannel business strategy. Brands can no longer win customers by solely relying on their brand image. In today's competitive CPG marketplace, brands must start adopting multi-channel strategies to reach consumers directly through digital channels.

