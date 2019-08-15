Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health(R) Pre-Announces Bookings of Approximately $3.8 Million For The Second Quarter of 2019

Company Closes Quarter with Three Large eValuator Contracts Generating Record eValuator Bookings in Excess of $3 Million

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced it signed multiple contracts during its second fiscal quarter which ended July 31, 2019, totaling nearly $3.8 million in total contract value. During the quarter, the Company signed three large multi-facility and multi-state healthcare provider clients to new eValuator contracts totaling slightly more than $3 million.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve healthcare providers' financial performance by moving mid-to-late revenue cycle interventions upstream, optimizing coding accuracy for every patient encounter prior to bill submission. By improving coding accuracy before billing, providers can reduce lost revenue, mitigate overbill risk, and reduce denials and days in A/R. This enables providers to turn unpredictable revenue cycles into dynamic revenue streams. In addition, providers can leverage eValuator's capabilities to improve the efficiency of post-bill audits by focusing only on those records with the greatest financial impact or propensity to be less than 100% accurate.

"We are pleased with the progress our new CRO and his sales team are making in moving their focus upstream to some of the largest healthcare providers in the country'" stated Tee Green, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "Our eValuator pipeline is growing, which is very exciting. Equally important are the opportunities to augment the technology with our supporting audit services. Since our auditors have the competitive advantage of using our eValuator technology to determine the most productive cases to review post or pre billing, it amplifies the positive impact on compliant revenue.This combination really positions Streamline to deliver full-service revenue integrity to providers of all sizes."

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Disclosure Regarding Client Relationships

This announcement may contain statements regarding the availability and sale of solution offerings from Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Readers should understand that inherent risks in contractual relationships, such as changes in duration, scope or volume and similar unanticipated events, may come into play, and readers are cautioned to consider such factors in any reliance on these statements.

