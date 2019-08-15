Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Serenades Players With Nymph Mythological Munzee

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has released the Nymph Mythological Munzee game piece for their flagship mobile game Munzee. The company is pleased to announce that nearly 1,200 of the limited edition virtual game pieces were sold during the limited time sale.

The Nymph is a Mythological Munzee that travels around the world bouncing on generic physical munzees (also known as Greenies), Earth Mystery Munzees, and other specifically colored virtual munzees. Each individually numbered Nymph Munzee is purchased by a player. That virtual game piece then travels around the worldwide map to be captured by other players.

Based on the peaceful forest dweller of ancient mythology, the Nymph is the final member of the latest set of Mythological Munzees including the Fairy, Mermaid, and Banshee. Also known as Player Owned Bouncers, Myth Munzees are very popular among the playerbase for their exclusivity and high point structure.

"Players love owning Mythological Munzee game pieces for their own collection and capturing Myths owned by other players," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "Whether players are hunting them down in the wild or eagerly awaiting their next opportunity to own one, the Myths have become a cornerstone of Munzee."

The latest line of Myths, which feature feminine fantasy creatures, is now the third set of limited edition game pieces in the Mythological Munzee line. The first Myth, the Unicorn, was released in 2015, followed by the Leprechaun, Dragon, and Yeti Munzees. The next set of Myths, which featured Greek and Roman creatures, included the Faun, Hydra, Pegasus, and Cyclops Munzees. Myths are released in very limited quantities, but they are re-released periodically so new players can complete their collections.

For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

