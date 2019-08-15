The global smart card IC market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005030/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart card IC market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global smart card IC market size is the growing demand for contactless smart cards. The demand for contactless cards is increasing due to their benefits such as speed, ease of use, and versatility. Contactless smart cards consist of a chip and an antenna, which are composed of sensors that are packaged in standard PVC cards. The antenna embedded in the card allows it to communicate with the card reader without physical contact. These cards are being used in applications such as cashless vending, public transport, and for e-passports and other travel documents. The growing demand for contactless smart cards will stimulate the adoption of the smart card IC market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the integration of smart cards with blockchain will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Smart Card IC Market: Integration of Smart Cards with Blockchain

Blockchain is increasingly being integrated with smart cards, as it helps in embedding standard security requirements for storing, generating, and managing the user cryptographic keys in smart card ICs. Blockchain also protects the data generated from the microprocessor, non-volatile memory, RAM, and a crypto-coprocessor, which are embedded in smart cards ICs. Thus, the integration of smart cards with blockchain is expected to be one of the key smart card IC market trends during the forecast period.

"Apart from the integration of smart cards with blockchain, other factors such as the growing use of biometrics in smart cards, and the robust demand for dual-interface cards will have a significant impact on the growth of the smart card IC market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Smart Card IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global smart card IC market by application (telecommunication, financial, government, transportation, and others), microprocessor architecture (16-bit and 32-bit) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the smart card integrated circuit market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the smart card IC market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the emergence of SMEs, improved network infrastructure, and the high adoption of EMV standards in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005030/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com