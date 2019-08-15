This CBD Trend Holds a Significant Amount of Sales Potential

PALM BEACH, Florida, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for CBD-rich consumer products has been explosive since the U.S. Farm Bill was signed into law. In fact, the Brightfield Group estimates the U.S. CBD product market alone to be worth over $23.7 billion by 2023. Piper Jaffray says the potential for beauty products could boost the overall CBD market value to as much as $100 billion . Better, China is creating an explosive new trend, as it sees growing demand form skincare products tailored for men. In fact, in 2018, sales of male skincare products increased between 51% and 114% for cleansers, facial masks, lotions, and creams. If CBD finds its way into that mix, it could create a bigger catalyst for companies such as The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC), HEXO Corporation (NYSE:HEXO)(TSX:HEXO), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI), and Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)(TSX:APHA).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced it has entered into a distribution agreement dated August 14, 2019 with Antler Retail Inc. for worldwide distribution rights to the Antler Real Men hemp product line. Antler also closed its previously announced licensing agreement with Yield and completed payment of $800,000 to Yield Growth for a non-exclusive perpetual license for the worldwide rights to 8 hemp product topical formulas created by Yield Growth.Antler is in development to launch a men's line with these 8 licensed hemp formulas for hair pomade, beard oil, shaving cream, deodorant and 4 premium essential oil colognes based on the Indian Royal Attar tradition utilizing scents like amber and tobacco for their masculine aroma profile. The Yield formulas that have been licensed to Antler include blends of saffron, sandalwood, pink lotus, and frankincense combined with resins from west coast spruce, cedar, fir, cypress, and black spruce. Inspired by the Ayurvedic tradition of sourcing ingredients locally these forest resin de-stressing scents induce a sense of familiarity and calming. Yield Growth will also act as the international distributor for these products. "We have tremendous interest from companies around the world to distribute our Urban Juve line of hemp products," says Penny Green, Yield Growth CEO. "We are excited to act as international distributor for this exciting new men's line to add to our distribution channels."

Antler issued 4,000,000 shares at a deemed valid of $800,000 to Yield Growth as payment for the formula license. The licensing agreement provided that at closing the license fee may be paid in stock; however, other fees are to be paid in cash on a monthly basis. Fees for manufacturing, testing and marketing are still being negotiated but its anticipated that stability testing services will be provided through Yield to establish a 24-month shelf life and that these tests will begin within 30 days. Yield Growth has developed expertise in developing and launching cannabis brands such as its in house brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Yield Growth is building an international distribution platform for cannabis products which extends to the US, Europe and Asia with intentions to enter South America. The term of the agreement is 10 years but can be cancelled by either party on 6 months' notice.

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) entered into an agreement to acquire the global cannabinoid-based medical researcher Beckley Canopy Therapeutic . The acquisition brings together Canopy's wholly owned research program with the Beckley Canopy research platform which is partly owned by Canopy Growth in order to combine the best teams, programs and clinical work all under a single strategic plan. The research arm in turn directly supports the commercial efforts of Spectrum Therapeutics around the world. As part of the acquisition, Canopy Growth also acquires the outstanding shares in Spectrum Biomedical UK, the commercial arm of the Company in the United Kingdom, as that markets begins to develop into a commercially viable opportunity. With the acquisition of C3, and Canopy Growth's expanding research and development plans worldwide, the Company is solidifying its status as a truly global leader in cannabinoid research. Spectrum Therapeutics will leverage Beckley Canopy's intellectual property, accelerate its comprehensive research programs, build evidence around the Company's products and formulations and ultimately improve patient access to cannabinoid-based medicines globally.

HEXO Corporation's (NYSE:HEXO)(TSX:HEXO) cannabis products are now available to Alberta consumers for the first time after finalizing an agreement between HEXO and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC). The agreement provides AGLC with HEXO's nine dried flower products and award-winning Elixir oral sprays, making them available on the Alberta Cannabis online store and to all of the nearly 200 private retail stores in the province. "This agreement marks the latest achievement in the development of HEXO's presence in Western Canada and our goal to be top two in market-share in the country," said HEXO Corp CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis. "Alberta represents one of the largest cannabis markets in Canada and we are thrilled to see our products are available to Albertans across the province."

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) just announced it entered into an advance payment and purchase agreement with 703454 N.B. Inc. (carrying on business as 1812 Hemp) under which the Company will pre-fund hemp purchases to receive access to as much as 60,000 kilograms of dried hemp flower to be harvested in calendar 2019 for extraction into cannabidiol isolate. Organigram is already a party to a purchase agreement entered into in January 2019 with 1812 Hemp, in which Organigram was granted a right of first refusal on 1812 Hemp's production of certain hemp cultivars. Access to CBD-rich hemp flower is being facilitated through the Payment Agreement as the Company will advance funds to 1812 Hemp for their purchase of specialized large-scale hemp harvesting and processing equipment to maximize crop yields, contribute to increased efficiency and improve preservation of harvested cannabinoids. Purchase conditions for the dried hemp flower continue to be governed by the January Purchase Agreement which secures supply and supports research and development on the genetic improvement of hemp through traditional plant breeding methods.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)(TSX:APHA) announced that its German subsidiary Aphria Deutschland GmbH had been awarded a fifth lot for the cultivation of medical cannabis in Germany as part of the Company's previously awarded license from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices. The additional lot was provisionally awarded to Aphria Germany in April and was secured following a review by a German court, which affirmed the original decision by the BfArM. With this decision, Aphria Germany won the maximum output from the German tender process - a total of five lots - and stands as the only licensed producer in Germany with the permission to grow all three strains of medical cannabis approved by the BfArM. "We are thrilled about our successful conclusion to the German tender process, which has awarded Aphria with the most comprehensive license in the country," said Hendrik Knopp, Managing Director of Aphria Germany. "This award affirms Aphria's leading position in the German medical cannabis market. Construction on our indoor cultivation facility continues to progress rapidly and we look forward to supplying Germany's first domestically-grown medical cannabis in early calendar 2020."

