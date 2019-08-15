

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity saw continued growth in the month of August, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday, with the pace of growth in the sector slowing by less than economists had expected.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity dropped to 16.8 in August after surging up to 21.8 in July, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to tumble to 10.0.



