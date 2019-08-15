The High Court has approved plans for the Chinese state-owned power company to reassume control of its Hong Kong-listed solar project development business.The High Court of Hong Kong has rubber stamped plans for solar project development company China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd to de-list from the island exchange and be subsumed by its Chinese state-owned parent. The move is expected to go ahead as planned on Monday with the Hong Kong shares to be removed from the exchange on Tuesday. Operations will be taken over by mainland energy giant China Power New Energy Ltd, which is not a listed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...