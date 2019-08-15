RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces 67% Revenue Increase for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF) President and CEO, Tom Rossiter, is pleased to report highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

Increased revenue to $518,873, an increase of 67% from the six months ended June 30, 2018

Decreased expenses by $2,217,011, or 51% from the six months ended June 30, 2018

Decreased net loss by $2,446,213, or 61% from the six months ended June 30, 2018

The continued increase in revenue is attributed to existing Enterprise customers upgrading to new features to enhance functionality, as well as private platform development for a number of new real estate-focused technology companies.

"RESAAS has over 460,000 real estate agents registered on its Platform, of which over 400,000 are based in the United States. Our Enterprise customers recognize RESAAS as a critical technology partner and continue to engage us to further integrate within their infrastructure," said Tom Rossiter, Chief Executive Officer of RESAAS. "We are only at the beginning of commercializing and monetizing our Platform and will continue to improve our Platform to help agents communicate, refer and transact amongst each other on a global scale".

Visit https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00030309 for the Company's public filings.

###

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact:

Tom Rossiter, CEO

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 558-2929 Email: investors@resaas.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE: RESAAS Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556130/RESAAS-Announces-67-Revenue-Increase-for-the-Six-Months-Ended-June-30-2019