Practice Pro Teams Up with Kno2 to Deliver Interoperability Across Outpatient Therapy Spectrum

SKILLMAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Practice Pro, a leading developer of therapy practice management software designed specifically for the needs of outpatient therapy providers, and Kno2, the company that provides Interoperability as a Service to everyone in healthcare, today announced a partnership that will provide physical and occupational therapist practices with a fully interoperable healthcare solution. Through this strategic partnership, Kno2's Interoperability as a Service (IaaS) will be integrated into the Practice Pro cloud-based EMR and practice management system, enabling physical and occupational practices to seamlessly exchange clinical data and patient health information (PHI) with providers and referral sources across healthcare.

"With interoperability such an important aspect of MIPS (Merit-based Incentive Payment System) compliance, hospitals must be able to send referrals to physical therapy providers via a secure method in order for them to be eligible to receive the maximum amount of payment from Medicare," said Sanjay Patel, Founder and CEO of Practice Pro. "As a CMS-approved MIPS registry, we know how critical it is for our customers to be able to securely transmit their data. Practice Pro's integration with the Kno2 interoperability platform enables physical and occupational therapy practices to seamlessly connect with millions of healthcare providers -allowing customers to send, receive, find and use patient information with everyone in their network from the Practice Pro EMR platform."

"Enabling interoperability at ever step of the care continuum is critical to delivering the high level of coordinated care that every patient deserves," said Kno2 CEO, Jon Elwell. "With many of the bundled payments and risk-sharing arrangements in play, hospitals and health systems prefer to work with care providers who use standards defined by the healthcare industry for the secure exchange of patient data, especially for transitions of care and referrals." Elwell continues, "We are excited that Practice Pro has chosen to partner with Kno2 to deliver interoperability services to their customers."

Kno2's IaaS enables access to providers via cloud faxing, Direct secure messaging, patient information query and patient care networks (referrals, ACOs, HIEs) guided by connectivity assessments and analytics. Designed specifically for outpatient therapy services, the integration of the Kno2 interoperability platform into Practice Pro workflows improves the efficiency of secure data exchange and streamlines the content transmission process by allowing practices to send, receive, find and use any content - from C-CDA, unstructured data, PDF, images, etc. -while in turn absorbing that content directly into the patient record.

Patel added: "The catalyst for this integration was our longstanding customer Jason Baxter, DHSc OTR L, Director of Franchise Operations, ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, who wanted Practice Pro to synchronize with platforms throughout its network."

"Practice Pro has been a great partner to work with," said Baxter. "When we approached Practice Pro with the specific need, Sanjay and his team went to work on developing a solution that would allow for interoperability with the EHR systems that our referral sources use. We look forward to seeing the results of this game changing technology."

About Practice Pro

Practice Pro is a leading developer of therapy practice management software that helps clients develop more efficient practices, engage effectively with patients and therapists, maximize billing and collections, and access unparalleled insight into their physical therapy practices. The company's cloud-based EMR and practice management system is a single platform solution offering scheduling, EMR, outcomes, billing and collections, referral management and much more. A product backed by more than 20 years of business and clinical expertise, Practice Pro is the trusted solution for practices looking to grow their business, improve outcomes and deliver exceptional patient experiences.

For more information, visit www.ptpracticepro.com

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading healthcare's path to interoperability across every patient care setting. Kno2: Interoperability as a Service (IaaS) turns on connectivity to millions of healthcare providers and the capability to send, receive, find and use patient information with everyone. Kno2's IaaS enables access to providers via cloud faxing, Direct secure messaging, patient information query and patient care networks (referrals, ACOs, HIEs) guided by connectivity assessments and analytics. www.kno2.com.

