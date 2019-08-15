MobileSmith Health Announces New Addition to Executive Team

Industry veteran Bruce Kennedy joins the digital health and mobile development leader as Vice President of Provider Development

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced the appointment of Bruce Kennedy to its executive team. A healthcare marketing strategist with more than 20 years' experience in multiple care delivery environments, including surgical patient safety and quality and digital hospital product development, Kennedy joins MobileSmith Health as vice president of provider development.

"We are very excited to have Bruce Kennedy join our leadership team," said Randy Tomlin, MobileSmith Health CEO and chairman of the board."Bruce brings a rich understanding of hospital operations, coupled with a great talent to grow customer relationships. This rounds out our executive client growth team heading into 2020 as we continue to drive our strategy for payer, broker, provider, and federal market expansion."

"Bruce will certainly accelerate our provider business growth," added Dave Sawin, CMO of MobileSmith Health, leading federal and provider acquisition. "I personally look forward to working alongside Bruce as we acquire new clients and grow our existing base."

In his role as vice president of provider development, Kennedy will lead the expansion of new and existing hospital client and project growth as well as oversee client success operations and client application utilization. He will also play a pivotal role in the introduction of new products and projects into care delivery environments along with managing hospital operations and industry insight.

"There are well-founded connections between patient engagement and adherence, patient satisfaction, and effective care delivery and outcomes. Ultimately, bi-directional provider-patient communication drives better outcomes," said Kennedy. "In some very exciting ways, MobileSmith Health is leveraging the engagement value of mobile applications to connect patients to the precise information and tasks required to improve their surgical encounter outcomes. I am excited to be part of the this truly innovative team."

Prior to joining MobileSmith Health, Kennedy served as executive practice leader for Relevate Health Group where he led the organization's hospital solutions division developing strategic consumer, patient, and physician engagement programs. He also led marketing operations at Duke Health for over a decade as part of Duke's Strategic Business and Planning division. Kennedy has held consulting roles with Ascension, WebMD, Everyday Health and participated in initiatives advancing global patient safety, clinical quality, and combating healthcare disparities.

