Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the appointment of Petteri Strömberg to the position of Head of Product Management. He joins the company September 2, 2019.

Mr. Strömberg brings with him over 15 years of experience in client interfacing product line management for globally leading companies in the RFID/smart labels industry. He has strategically developed and managed product portfolios, including responsibilities for new product launches, roll-out and customer support. Further he has extensive experience at the client end in managing customer project portfolios and other product related key account responsibilities. Mr. Strömberg has held managerial positions in the RFID/smart labels sector since 2001 working both in Finland and USA, most recently for Smartrac Technology in North Carolina.

Commenting on Mr. Strömberg's appointment, CEO Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, said: "We're very excited about Petteri joining our team and the breadth of experience, talent and expertise he brings to rolling out high-tech products and managing product families in the smart label and IoT markets. This is a valuable asset as we productize our technology platform and scale our business."

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company with such massive potential to shape a new global industry," says Strömberg. "I'm passionate about building businesses for growth, and I'm looking forward to laying the groundwork to support the company's future success." He is eager to leverage his experience to make a meaningful impact through Ynvisible's next phase.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

For additional information regarding Ynvisible Interactive and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at ynvisible.com

Forward-Looking Statements

