The global propolis market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005035/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global propolis market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The health benefits of consuming propolis will drive market growth during the forecast period. Propolis compositions exhibit anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Some other benefits of consuming propolis include improved immune response and prevention from inflammation, infections, nose, and throat cancer; intestinal disorders, ulcers, and TB. Moreover, several vendors operating in the market are offering propolis-based products for specific health needs. Thus, the various health benefits, along with the easy availability of products containing propolis extracts, is one of the major factors that will drive the demand for propolis in the global market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the increase in research activities to enhance propolis production in beehives, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Propolis Market: Increase in Research Activities to Enhance Propolis Production in Beehives

Several research activities have been undertaken by beekeepers to enhance the production of propolis. Many researchers are conducting experiments and studies to enhance propolis production. In November 2018, a team of researchers and beekeepers conducted a research study in the US to experiment with different ways of enhancing propolis production in beehives. The outcomes revealed that any treatment to the hive interior could increase propolis deposition significantly compared with an unmodified hive wall interior. Of the three treated hive walls, brush-roughened hive wall proved to be an effective wall surface to boost propolis deposition. Such studies are likely to introduce new methods to encourage resin deposits in the bee product industry. Thus, increased research activities to enhance propolis growth in beehives is expected to improve the production of raw propolis and propolis-based products during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increase in research activities, the restoration of natural bee habitats and the rise in blogs and digital media encouraging propolis consumption, are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Propolis Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global propolis market by application (healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and food and beverages) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the region being the largest producer and exporter of bee products.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005035/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com