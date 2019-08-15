The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products 12th Edition: UK and Ireland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the UK and Irish market for thermal insulation products and their different uses in building and in industry, as well as identifying key trends impacting the industry.

It builds up from previous data held in-house by the analyst. All data has been reviewed and updated for this edition.

Scope of Study

The study set on the European Market for Thermal Insulation Products comprises of 'Country' and 'Market' volumes.

This is a Country Volume.

Country volumes focus on identifying the demand for common thermal insulation materials used in a given country/region.

Market volumes focus on identifying the demand for a single given insulation material in Europe in a country-by-country analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Prices 2018

1.2 Prices 2023

1.3 Densities

2. Country Overview

2.1 Macroeconomic Overview

2.1.2 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

2.1.3 Climate

2.2 Construction Overview

2.2.1 New Dwelling Construction

2.2.2 Construction by Type

2.3 Market Trends

3. Market Summary Spot Forecasts

3.1 Total Market Volume Base Year (m3)

3.2 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (m3)

3.3 Total Market Volume, Base Year (Tonnes)

3.4 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)

3.5 Total Market Volume, Base Year million)

3.6 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast million)

4. Market Review

4.1 Historical Trends Forecasts: (m3)

4.2 Historical Trends Forecasts: (T)

4.3 Historical Trends Forecasts: (M)

4.4 Historical Trends Forecasts by End-use: (m3)

4.5 Historical Trends Forecasts by End-use: (T)

4.6 Historical Trends Forecasts by End-use: (M)

4.7 Sales by Building Sector: (m3)

4.8 Sales by Building Sector: (T)

4.9 Sales by Building Sector: (M)

4.10 Sales by Industry Sector: (m3)

4.11 Sales by Industry Sector: (T)

4.12 Sales by Industry Sector: (M)

4.13 Historical Growth Rates F'cast by Material (m3)

4.14 Historical Growth Rates F'cast by Material (T)

4.15 Historical Growth Rates F'cast by End-use (m3)

4.16 Historical Growth Rates F'cast by End-use (T)

4.17 Market Shares: Glass Wool

4.18 Market Shares: Stone Wool

4.19 Market Shares: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

4.20 Market Shares: Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

4.21 Market Shares: Phenolics

4.22 Market Shares: PU/PIR

4.23 Market Shares: ENR PE

4.24 Market Shares: Renewable Insulation

4.25 Market Shares: Vacuum Insulation Panels/Aerogel

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

5.1 Armacell

5.2 BASF

5.3 Bauder

5.4 Dow Chemical

5.5 HIRSCH Porozell

5.6 Kingspan

5.7 Knauf Insulation

5.8 OWENS CORNING

5.9 Ravago

5.10 Recticel

5.11 Rockwool

5.12 Saint-Gobain Isover

5.13 UNILIN

5.14 URSA

6. Directory of Suppliers

6.1 Expanded Polystyrene

6.2 Extruded Polystyrene

6.3 Mineral Fibre

6.4 PU/Polysiocyanurate

6.5 Phenolics

6.6 Flexible Insulation (ENR PE)

6.7 Renewable Insulation

6.8 Vacuum Insulation Panels/Aerogel

