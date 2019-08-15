Web Presence: Jorge Plaza Marquez Explains Why Everyone Should Visit Colombia

TURBACO, BOLIVAR, COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Jorge Plaza Marquez is the third-generation owner of Servimeca. For nearly 60 years, there has been one company playing a significant role in oil and gas via an intricate filtration system. Founded in 1958, Servimeca produces elite, top-notch products to filter the sand out of oil. Jorge Plaza Marquez was named president in 1998, and since the company is based out of Columbia and Venezuela, Jorge travels between these countries very often.

Why Colombia?

Contrary to popular belief, Colombia is a safe place to travel and visit. From its stunning artwork, pristine waters and diverse scenery and people, Columbia should be on everyone's list to visit. A few of the top destinations that Jorge Plaza Marquez admires are the following:

Bogotá (Capital)

The architecture in the capital city of Bogotá is mesmerizing. With a large number of cathedrals and churches, the historical sightseeing is plenteous. Bogotá also is bustling with entrepreneurs offering innovative restaurants, galleries, shopping experiences, and much more. The people of Colombia are friendly and love when people visit their country. In Bogotá, you'll find many locals offering assistance or politely greeting passersby on the streets and in local businesses.

Bogotá also has the gold museum, which showcases over 50,000 pieces of gold and ornate jewelry or artwork. It is a great place to learn about Colombia's history. The historic La Candelaria neighborhood allows visitors to feel as if they've stepped back in time and often welcome reprieve from the bustling capital city center.

Cartagena

Cartagena is known as the "Jewel of the Indies." The Colombian Caribbean coast offers stunning beaches to visit by land or sea. The seafood in Cartagena is the freshest and most sublime, giving pause to many other seaside towns across the globe. Well-known restaurateurs and infamous ones as well, offer some of the most delightful cuisine available.

Cartagena is not only picturesque, but it oozes with history. It's 16th century Walled Old Town City takes visitors back to a time long ago. Visiting the old forts is not to be missed, especially San Felipe Castle. There are numerous castles to tour, and again, the artwork is phenomenal. Many people say Cartagena is the most beautiful city on earth and Jorge Plaza Marquez couldn't agree more.

A leader in its segment in the Colombian and Venezuelan markets, Servimeca manufactures its filters with cutting-edge technology and the highest quality and productivity standards.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556089/Jorge-Plaza-Marquez-Explains-Why-Everyone-Should-Visit-Colombia