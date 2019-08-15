TrueCommerce Announces WooCommerce Integration

Cloud-based solution allows WooCommerce users to automatically move order, customer and inventory data between WooCommerce storefront and an array of business systems

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, today announced its integration with WooCommerce, an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform for entrepreneurs worldwide. The new cloud-based platform allows e-merchants to automatically transfer key order data between their WooCommerce storefront and an array of popular business systems, as well as consolidate multiple sales channels on one platform.



"TrueCommerce sees itself as a platform-agnostic enabler for the rapidly evolving digital commerce ecosystem," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "Our goal is to help online merchants connect with any platform, channel or marketplace. It is exciting to start working with WooCommerce, a truly global community, to help its members do business in every direction."

TrueCommerce Cloud Integration for WooCommerce enables its users to:

Quickly exchange key data like order updates and inventory between a Woo-Commerce-powered storefront and most business systems

Automatically send orders and easily generate new customer profiles within most business systems

Eliminate time-consuming manual tasks and associated errors to minimize costly returns

Automatically send tracking information and fulfillment confirmations to buyers via WooCommerce

Fulfill WooCommerce orders through the TrueCommerce Pack & Ship solution

Consolidate multiple sales channels like traditional EDI, Drop Ship, Marketplace and eCommerce Orders from one provider

Automatically send order information to third-party logistics providers to streamline supply chain outsourcing projects

TrueCommerce's integration with WooCommerce is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform for entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information, visit https://woocommerce.com

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies - ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries - rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

