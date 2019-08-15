

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. issued a recall for 108,399 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedan cars in the United States and federal territories as well as in Canada and Mexico. The automaker said an issue involving seat belt anchor pretensioners in these cars could potentially restrain the occupant in case of a crash and increase the injury risk.



This is the third recall in as many months for Ford vehicles.



The company said, 'In affected vehicles, increased temperatures generated during deployment of the driver or front-passenger seat belt anchor pretensioner could degrade the tensile strength of the cable below the level needed to restrain an occupant.'



The automaker said dealers will apply a coating to protect the cable during a pretensioner deployment as a solution to the issue.



The recall affects select 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln MKZ sedan cars, with 103,374 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 4,002 in Canada and 1,023 in Mexico.



Ford cited one report of injury related to the issue. The affected vehicles were built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from August 1, 2014 to January 30, 2015 and at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from August 1, 2014 to November 24, 2014.



In July, Ford had withdrawn about 58,000 Focus cars in North America, saying that an issue with the powertrain control module software in these vehicles could deform the fuel tank. This was related to an earlier recall in October 2018 of 1.5 million Ford Focus vehicles, when some of the cars were improperly serviced.



Earlier in June, Ford had announced four safety recalls that affected more than 1.2 million vehicles, including the 2011-17 Explorer SUVs and F-150 pickup trucks. The recall of the Explorer vehicles was for an issue that could significantly diminish steering control of the vehicles.



