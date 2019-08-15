

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a drop in retail inventories offsetting an increase in manufacturing inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. business inventories were virtually unchanged in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said business inventories came in flat in June after rising by 0.3 percent in May. Economists had expected inventories to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Retail inventories fell by 0.3 percent in June after climbing by 0.3 percent in May, while manufacturing inventories rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month.



The report also said wholesale inventories came in virtually unchanged in June following a 0.4 percent increase in May.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said business sales crept up by 0.1 percent in June after edging down by 0.1 percent in May.



While wholesale sales slid by 0.3 percent during the month, manufacturing and retail sales climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



With sales rising and inventories unchanged, the total business inventories/sales ratio edged down to 1.39 in June from 1.40 in May.



