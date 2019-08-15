Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: CANVF) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a name change from Cannvas MedTech.

Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, stated: "We are tremendously excited to complete our company rebrand and continue to leverage our unbiased cannabis education resources to better support the global cannabis community and bring additional value to our shareholders. We are confident that coupling our cannabis education with an exclusive CPG marketplace for discerning cannabis consumers across Europe and South America will meet and exceed their expectations of product selection and overall awareness."

As part of its initial plans to grow EuroLife Brands, the company acquired the exclusive licensing rights for the marketing, development and distribution of True Focus' product suite and proprietary intellectual property portfolio across South America and in select markets throughout Europe for a period of 10 years. True Focus' all natural, nutraceutical formulations are delivered via an oral spray treatment and are aimed at mitigating the effects of THC overconsumption.

EuroLife aims to leverage its industry-leading analytics focused on pre-transactional consumer behaviour patterns to expand the True Focus brand across Europe and South America, where it has already set up a physical location in Medellin, Colombia, for its EuroLife South American headquarters. EuroLife anticipates aggressive expansion and a wide range of product SKU's to be included in its initial product offering within short order, as it continues high-level engagements with strategic partners across North America, South America and Europe. EuroLife hopes to centralize the sale of European brands in the CBD consumer packaged goods space, supported by education and analytics from its North American platforms.

Cannvas.Me is an unbiased and evidence-based cannabis education resource with original content overseen by independent Medical, Educational and Cannabis Sciences Boards.

Cannvas.Pet explores cannabis for animals as alternative or complementary health care. The education-based site has a number of articles and testimonials about how pet owners are using cannabis-based treatments to provide their pets with therapeutic relief.

On August 14th, the shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis, following a 4 for 1 stock split. Shareholders of record as at August 15, 2019 will receive 3 additional common shares for every 1 common share held.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.EuroLifeBrands.com, contact Investor Relations at 1-800-489-0116 or by email at ir@CannvasMedTech.com.

