Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - New Destiny Mining (TSXV: NED) is mobilizing a drill to its Treasure Mountain Silver property. The Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia, covers 10,700 hectares and occurs within the Intermontane Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits.

The property partially surrounds Nicola Mining's Treasure Mountain property, which hosts the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

As reported in the B.C. MINFILE, the Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and/ or copper occurrences in various regions, including gold-quartz veins, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings.

Drilling to be conducted at the Superior (Lucky Todd) and Railroad Creek prospects will consist of scout holes drilled across the mineralized zones to drill test areas that were exposed during the initial trenching and rock sampling program completed last month. Initial rock sample geochemical results from the 2019 July trenching program returned significant values that warrant follow-up work.

At the Superior (Lucky Todd) prospect, results ranged up to 1.6% copper, 0.87 grams per tonne gold and 109 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.36% copper and 3.99 grams per tonne gold in another. At the Railroad prospect, results ranged up to 1.06% copper and 264 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.95 grams per tonne gold, 0.9% Zinc and 0.4% lead in another sample. All samples were chip samples of varying widths between 0.3 and 1.5 metres. The true widths of the zones are unknown at this stage.

Exploration work was also started at the Jamie Creek area, where previous sampling returning values up to 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Planned work includes re-establishing the access road, locating the prospects and rock chip sampling. Drilling of selected sites is an option for later in the season if field results are positive.

New Destiny has an option from Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE:1XMA) to earn 100% of the Treasure Mountain Silver property by making annual staged cash and stock payments as well as incurring $750,000 in development expenses over 4 years.

