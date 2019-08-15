Stove Boat: Happy 100th Birthday, Vanilla Beane: Washington DC's Famed Milliner Turns 100 on September 13th

WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Vanilla Beane, Washington DC's "hat lady" and the most celebrated milliner in the nation's capital, turns 100 years old on September 13th. Her family plans to mark this milestone with a special birthday party that weekend. A media day, and opportunity for others to wish Mrs. Beane well, is planned for September 13th in Washington, DC.

Beane's hats have adorned the heads of such luminaries as famed Maya Angelou, Dorothy Height, and Washington's mayor, Muriel Bowser. Each hat is custom made, by hand and designed by Beane herself. No two exactly the same.

At age 99, Beane still owns and operates Bene Millinery & Bridal Supply, which she opened in 1979. Customers range from church-goers, to derby-goers, to Washington's well-heeled. She has created hats for movies, charity events, and even for a guest attending The Royal Ascot. In 2018, a green turban, Beane's personal favorite style of hat, was selected to be part of Google's 3-D interactive exhibit curated at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture (NMAAHC). She was honored to see her hats displayed for the museum's opening in 2016. Others have been on display at the National Museum of American History and the Black Fashion Museum in Harlem.

"We loved those hats that she wore like a crown."

-? President Barack Obama?,? ?delivering the eulogy of the late Dr. Dorothy Height

Beane's most notable client was the late civil rights activist, and President Emeritus of the NAACP?, ?Dr. Dorothy Height. At Height's funeral in 2010, the iconic headpieces were mentioned by? ?the Honorable President Barack Obama. One of these crowns is immortalized on top of a call box in front of Height's southwest DC home. Another is depicted on a US Postal Service stamp.

Beane did more than dream of making hats?-s?he manifested her dream into reality. In 1955, she took a job at the Washington Millinery Supply Company, a shop she frequented while working as an elevator operator in the same building. When preparation met opportunity, Beane was able to purchase the stock of millinery supplies from the shop owner when he retired. From this she was able to build her own millinery business. Twenty years after she got her start, the award-winning "hat lady" who turned a hobby into a career, was inducted into the National Association of Fashion and Accessory Designers (NAFAD) Hall of Fame. In 2003, the government of the District of Columbia declared November 22nd Vanilla Beane Day.

For more details about the media day and all other press inquiries, please contact Jeni Hansen at jeni@jenihansen.com?.

Find more on Vanilla Beane here:

Articles

The Washington Post: Celebrating 3 sisters' lives and longevity By Avis Thomas-Lester, November 5, 2011

The Washington Post:? C?elebrated D.C. Milliner Marks 90th Birthday With Friends, Hats By Hamil R. Harris, September 20, 2009

Afro-American Newspapers: ?D.C. Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday with Sisters, 97, and 93 By Avis Thomas-Lester and Teria Rogers, November 14, 2012

Associated Press:? ?Dr. Height's Hat Immortalized in Metal By Sarah Karush and Teneille Gibson June 15, 2010

Videos

Hat Academy: "?Bene Millinery?"

Museum of Fine Arts: ?Dorothy Height's Hats 360

PRESS CONTACT

Jeni Hansen

jeni@jenihansen.com?

SOURCE: Bene Millinery & Bridal Supply

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556159/Happy-100th-Birthday-Vanilla-Beane-Washington-DCs-Famed-Milliner-Turns-100-on-September-13th