Taiga Gold Corp: Taiga Appoints Reynolds to Board of Directors, Issues Incentive Options

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE: "TGC", the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Reynolds, P.Geo. to the Board of Directors, effective immediately (subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals). Mr. Reynolds will serve as an independent director to the Company and brings a broad compliment of geological skills and public company experience related to the mineral exploration and oil and gas industries.

Paul is a professional geoscientist with over 32 years' experience working on exploration and mining projects in Canada, USA, Bolivia, Argentina and Guyana. He specializes in the conception and management of mineral exploration ventures. He has 20 years' experience managing public companies as both a director and/or executive officer. Paul was formerly Chairman of Athlone Energy Ltd., which was sold to Daylight Energy Ltd. in September, 2008. He is currently a director and executive officer of Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V) and director of numerous TSX-Venture companies including Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. Azincourt Energy Inc., Cairo Resources Inc. Fremont Gold Corp. and TerraX Minerals Inc. Paul holds a B.Sc. degree in geology from the University of British Columbia (1987) and is a member of Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia since 1992.

Update on Leland Exploration

Field crews have recently completed a 95 man-day, Phase 1 exploration program at Taiga's 100% owned Leland property located 100km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 23km SW of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. The claims are contiguous with Taiga's Fisher property which is currently under option to SSR Mining Inc. Property highlights include numerous high-grade gold occurrences including up to 60 g/t (1.75 oz/T) gold associated with structurally-hosted quartz veins.

A total of 494 soil samples and 141 rock samples were collected in conjunction with geological mapping of specific areas of the property. Fieldwork was carried out from three separate camp locations. Samples are now in the lab, with a Phase 2 work program scheduled for later in the season based on analysis and interpretation of Phase 1 results.

Project supervision is provided by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC under the supervision of Jarrod Brown, P.Geo., hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

Options Issuance

Taiga has granted 300,000 incentive stock options to directors and key consultants of the company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, expiring August, 2024.

About Taiga Gold Corp

Taiga Gold Corp was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and was listed on the CSE in April 2018 under the symbol "TGC". The company owns 5 projects targeting gold in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSRM. Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by SSRM under option from Taiga. .



Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the second best place in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, the Company's mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

