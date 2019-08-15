

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets opened lower on Thursday and stayed that way throughout the session on continued concerns about the health of the global economy.



Commodity-related stocks continued to bleed on global growth worries, while the euro area government bond yields went further into negative territory, fueling fears of a global recession.



Germany's Dax shed 79.99 points or 0.70 percent to 11,412.67, while London's FTSE tumbled 80.87 points or 1.13 percent to 7,067.01 and the CAC 40 in France fell 14.37 points or 0.27 percent to 5,236.93.



In Germany, Deutsche Lufthansa plummeted 5.31 percent, while Infineon Technologies plunged 3.54 percent, Deutsche Bank tumbled 2.68 percent, Daimler sank 2.42 percent, Thyssenkrupp dropped 2.16 percent, Siemens fell 1.33 percent and Deutsche Telekom advanced 0.76 percent.



In London, Royal Dutch Shell tumbled 3.17 percent, while Scottish Mortgage Investment sank 2.78 percent, British American Tobacco jumped 1.36 percent, Centrica dropped 0.82 percent, Tesco lost 0.56 percent, Vodafone was down 0.52 percent and Prudential slid 0.28 percent.



In France, Peugot retreated 1.92 percent, while Carrefour lost 1.59 percent, Sanofi dropped 0.80 percent, BNP Paribas and Sodexo both advanced 0.71 percent, Societe Generale dipped 0.42 percent, Credit Agricole shed 0.22 percent and Engie added 0.08 percent.



In economic news, retail sales in the United Kingdom unexpectedly gained in July. U.K. retail sales volume grew 0.2 percent in July from June when sales advanced 0.9 percent. Sales were forecast to drop 0.2 percent.



On the corporate front, Danish brewer Carlsberg posted a solid rise in half-year sales, with strong margin improvement and continued solid cash flow, while Swiss telecommunication services firm Swisscom reporting a fall in Q2 revenue. United Internet cut its FY sales outlook, citing weaker sales in the hardware business.



