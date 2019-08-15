Lone Star College: LSC-University Park Partners with Harris County Precinct 4 to Encourage Student Success, Community Involvement

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Lone Star College-University Park's partnership with Harris County Precinct 4 is one example of how the college is successfully working with the community to fulfill its role as an engine of prosperity for students of all ages, families, and businesses.

Under the leadership of County Commissioner R. Jack Cagle and his team including Community Assistance Department Assistant Director Landon Reed and Community Assistant Kent Clingerman, the precinct has hosted several events for the community. Activities have included Fun4Seniors, a program supporting recreational, social, and educational opportunities that enhance the lives of adults 50 and older. Precinct 4 has also partnered on Faces of Harris County, an event where LSC-University Park and hundreds of local high school students from Spring ISD, Klein ISD, Tomball ISD, and Humble ISD meet county employees and learn about career and internship opportunities.

Last year, Commissioner Cagle's office recognized LSC-University Park for the ongoing partnership and support of the Faces of Harris County event, which is held throughout the year to showcase various departments and agencies across Harris County. He also discussed his professional experience with students at a 2018 Community College Day event.

"Our partnership with Harris County Precinct 4 and County Commissioner Cagle is one we highly value," said Dr. Shah Ardalan, LSC-University Park president. "As the community's college, we're proud to work together to offer engaging programs and events that also promote the value of local government for our students and local citizens."

The partnership between LSC-University Park and Precinct 4 goes even deeper. Commissioner Cagle has served on LSC-University Park President Dr. Ardalan's Community Advisory Council (CAC) since its inception in 2017. While on the council, Cagle has contributed his input and shared ideas on topical matters that are integral to the community.

The commissioner recently praised LSC-University Park's role as an economic engine in the prosperity of the community and for providing students with a pathway to higher education. Cagle has proudly served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was re-elected in 2014 and again on Nov. 6, 2018. As commissioner, Cagle represents nearly 1.3 million residents and manages a staff of 433 employees with a Precinct 4 budget of $283.5 million.

"LSC-University Park is a critical component to the overall quality of life we offer in Harris County," Cagle said. "Programs and classes that residents can access for future employment or enjoyment in their retirement years make this campus an important piece of our community."

As a parent, Commissioner Cagle experienced the value of LSC-University Park firsthand when his daughters attended the college before transferring to four-year universities. The Commissioner believes LSC-University Park provides an affordable and accessible pathway to higher education for students from all walks of life. With compassionate and talented faculty members and a range of class options, LSC-University Park has made it possible to get a quality education while staying close to home.

Established in 2012, LSC-University Park has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative institutions of higher education in the country. Under its founding president, Dr. Shah Ardalan, LSC-University Park is devoted to impacting the community's prosperity and upward mobility through student success. The college's competent and compassionate faculty and staff provide students with holistic and immersive education and training in disciplines and industries that meet current and future workforce needs. Standout college facilities include the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, the Learning Innovation Labs and the Geology Rock Wall. For more information about LSC-University Park, please visit LoneStar.edu/UP or call 281.290.2600.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow's workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

An Important Community Partnership.

