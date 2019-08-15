

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $571 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1016 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $692 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $3.56 billion from $4.16 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $692 Mln. vs. $1048 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.56 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.



