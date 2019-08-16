Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-08-16 08:52 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 16, 2019 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616) based on the clause 3.5.4.6 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). Based on sub-sections of the clause 3.5. of the Supervision Rules of Nasdaq Tallinn, the exchange has right to add an observation status to a share and to the trading information displayed on the web site to draw the market participants' attention to significant circumstances related to a security or an issuer. According to Supervision Rules clause 3.5.4.6 the observation status can be added in the case of making takeover offer to the shareholders of the issuer or announcing the intention of such an offer. On 16.08.2019 the main shareholder KJK Fund SICAV-SIF announced about the intention to make takeover offer to acquire all shares of AS Baltika. The observation status to AS Baltika shares is applied as of March 21, 2019 based on the clause 3.5.4.8 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.