Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1JS7T ISIN: US58039P1075 Ticker-Symbol: US8A 
Tradegate
15.08.19
19:44 Uhr
1,673 Euro
+0,061
+3,79 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
MCEWEN MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCEWEN MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,637
1,672
09:49
1,643
1,673
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREMONT GOLD
FREMONT GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREMONT GOLD LTD0,047+20,10 %
MCEWEN MINING INC1,673+3,79 %