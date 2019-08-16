Capita plc - Directorate Change

Capita plc

Capita plc appoints new Non-Executive Director and Chair of Remuneration Committee

Capita plc ("Capita") is pleased to announce that Georgina Harvey is to join the Capita Board as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 October 2019. Georgina will also be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Georgina is currently the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at McColl's Retail Group plc, and an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committees at Superdry plc, Big Yellow Group plc and William Hill plc. Georgina will be stepping down as Chair of William Hill's Remuneration Committee on 9 October 2019 and from its board on 31 December 2019.

Prior to her current roles, Georgina was Managing Director of Regionals and a member of the Executive Committee of Trinity Mirror plc from 2005 to 2012. Previously, she joined IPC Media Limited in 1995 and went on to form IPC Advertising in 1998, where she was Managing Director, before becoming Managing Director of Wallpaper Group. Georgina began her career at Express Newspapers plc where she rose to be Advertisement Director of the Daily Express in 1994.

Georgina will replace John Cresswell as Chair of the Remuneration Committee; he announced in May this year that he would be stepping down from the position. John will remain a member of the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director.

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman of Capita, said: "I am delighted to welcome Georgina to Capita. She brings extensive skills and considerable experience and will add further depth and expertise to our Board."

Georgina Harvey said: "Capita is going through an exciting period of change. I am looking forward to joining the Board and contributing towards Capita's transformation over the coming years."

The Board considers Georgina to be independent.

Capita has no further information to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Investor enquiries

Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 020 7654 2220

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita press office

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

Capita is a digital services, software and consulting business, operating across five key markets: Software; IT & Networks; People Solutions; Customer Management; and Government Services. Working across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, we use our expertise and technologies to partner with our clients to transform services and add value for all their stakeholders. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com