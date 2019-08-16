State-owned gas and power provider Sonegalz intends to develop five hybrid projects in off-grid areas in the south of the country. The highest bid came in at the equivalent of $0.13/kWh.The Shariket Kahraba wa Taket Moutadjadida unit of Algerian state-owned power company Sonegalz has announced the winners of a tender for 50 MW of hybrid solar generation capacity launched in January. Algerian solar energy analyst Moloud Bakli told pv magazine all five tendered diesel-PV projects - to be developed in off-grid areas in the south of the country - were allocated. The lowest offer for electricity from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...