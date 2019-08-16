Anzeige
Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Second Quarter of 2019

Bermuda, 16 August 2019 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: "AVANCE"), will on Thursday 22 August 2019 release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2019. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 (CET).

The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 000 (UK and International), +1 631 510 7495 (US) or +47 23 96 02 64 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 3835678. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call. For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen
CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15
Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


