Zhuding International Limited: Business Is Predominantly Domestic (OTCMKTS: ZHUD)

FUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / Zhuding International Limited (OTC PINK:ZHUD) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Zhuding had a great quarter, expanding our annual contract, demonstrating our superior products experience," said Xiang Mulin, Chief Executive Officer of Zhuding International Limited. "We will continue to expand our customer base, increase operating efficiency and deliver robust growth. With strong cash flow from our business, we will continue to invest in technology and bring environmental transformation."

Despite the macro environment not being as good as last year, Zhuding has launched a lot of green initiatives and the product is helping maintain its growth rate. Zhuding International Limited business is predominantly domestic business, Zhuding is benefiting from a demographic shift to environmentally friendly products. The sales accelerated in the June quarter, helped by mobile factory delivered across the country.

"We generated synergies across our businesses, demonstrating the power of the Zhuding's green products. Under our new strategy, we are realizing our vision to enable renewed growth for traditional products through mobile factory-based operations. We are pleased to see sustained order across our construction materials product. We continue to invest for long-term growth while at the same time gaining cost efficiencies in our investment areas."

U.S. campaign of tariffs and other curbs is heightening uncertainty around the world's second-largest economy and investors have raised flags about the impact on margins of Zhuding's enormous spending on so-called new mobile business -- its effort to use technology to overhaul traditional business -- and deepen its footprint in lower-tier cities and rural areas. The company may be on the look-out for new technology and sales channel in Vietnam to bolster its lead and to diversify its income.

