Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0ERZV ISIN: GB00B09LSH68 Ticker-Symbol: IV4 
Frankfurt
16.08.19
09:45 Uhr
6,478 Euro
+0,250
+4,01 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,294
6,384
16:37
6,290
6,344
16:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INMARSAT PLC6,478+4,01 %