UK Mortgages Ltd - Result of EGM
PR Newswire
London, August 16
UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)
LEI Number: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
(The "Company")
16 AUGUST 2019
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 26 July 2019 were duly passed.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Special Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|185,217,819
|0
|15,672,309
|0
|Ordinary
Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|2
|186,351,896
|0
|14,538,232
|0
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
The Special Resolution was as follows:
Special Resolution 1
IT WAS RESOLVED THAT, conditional on Resolution 2 being passed, and subject to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") having approved the changes to be effected by this resolution pursuant to the applicable requirements of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (2011/61 EU) ("AIFMD") as implemented in the FCA Handbook or the period specified pursuant to AIFMD having expired without the FCA having objected to such changes, the Articles of Incorporation in the form produced to the Meeting and initialled for identification by the Chairman of the Meeting be adopted as the Articles of Incorporation of the Company in substitution for and to the exclusion of all previous articles of incorporation.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END