UK Mortgages Ltd - Result of EGM

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI Number: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

(The "Company")

16 AUGUST 2019

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 26 July 2019 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 185,217,819 0 15,672,309 0 Ordinary

Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 2 186,351,896 0 14,538,232 0

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 1

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT, conditional on Resolution 2 being passed, and subject to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") having approved the changes to be effected by this resolution pursuant to the applicable requirements of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (2011/61 EU) ("AIFMD") as implemented in the FCA Handbook or the period specified pursuant to AIFMD having expired without the FCA having objected to such changes, the Articles of Incorporation in the form produced to the Meeting and initialled for identification by the Chairman of the Meeting be adopted as the Articles of Incorporation of the Company in substitution for and to the exclusion of all previous articles of incorporation.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



