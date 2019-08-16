Pastor Courage Igene Announces the Festival of Praise 2019

Pastor Courage Igene is the President and Founder of All Nations Church - dedicating most of his time to helping individuals grow spiritually and learn about their faith. Each year he travels across the nation to spread the word of God through his special revival and healing services.

HUDSON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / Prophet Courage Igene and the All Nations Church are excited to host the Festival of Praise 2019, which will be held from August 12 - 18 at All Nations Church in Hudson New York. The Festival of Praise is an annual gathering of worshippers from all across the country for 7 nights of prophetic prayer, praise and power. This year's theme is "Judah Shall Go First", and registration for the conference is free.

The Festival of Praise includes an All White Boat Ride Cruise on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (tickets are $100.00), as well as an All White Glory Service on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The Festival of Praise is hosted by Apostle Courage Igene, Reverend Cleveth and Dr. Franklin Samuels. It will also feature Bishop Thomas Rigley of Maryland, Dr. Patricia McGodman of Maryland, Pastor David Ogbonna of All Nations Church Arizona, and Minister Mirabel Antem of Maryland. Pastor Lisa Porter, Psalmist Wildine, Minister Ebere, Psalmist Shalonda, Psalmist Judith and Father and Son Mime Ministry will also be featured guests.

Attendees of the Festival of Praise 2019 can expect mentoring, impartation of spiritual knowledge, and an opportunity to share God's love with one another. A successful event for several years now, participants have commented on the transformation and blessings they have received as a result of their attending.

About Pastor Courage Igene

Courage Igene is known for his passion for worship as the secret to the tangible healing and prophetic anointing on his life. He travels widely across the nation to spread his love and joy with others.

He attended a number of prestigious schools, beginning his studies at the University of Benin in Benin City, Nigeria, where he studied Computer Information Systems. He also studied at Paradise Valley College in Arizona, where he continued his education in Computer Information. Pastor Courage Igene also attended the School of Discipleship at the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Morris Cerrullo School of Ministry.

An esteemed author, Pastor Courage Igene has written four books, including "God's Weapons of Mass Destruction", "100 Reasons Why I Hate Poverty" and "Lessons From the Furnace of Affliction". He is also an avid writer, sharing his knowledge, faith and expertise with others.

The Festival of Praise 2019 will be held August 12 - 19, 2019 at All Nations Church, 389 Fairview Avenue, Hudson, New York.

