Term Life Insurance Prices for 2019 Released by Life Ant

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Life Ant know that when people are looking for affordable life insurance, they often choose a term life insurance policy. While these policies tend to be more budget-friendly, their prices will still fluctuate, so people should definitely know the average cost of a policy, as well as how to find the most affordable choice.

In general, the article noted, the longer a life insurance policy covers a person, the more expensive it is going to be.

"A 10-year policy averages $568 per year, while a 30-year policy averages $1,528 per year," the article noted.

As for why someone would opt for a term life insurance policy that was three times as expensive, the article explained that because the rate will usually stay the same for the entire time a policy is in effect, it can prevent an often-significant spike in the cost that takes place when a 10-year policy runs out.

Younger people also tend to find more affordable life insurance policies than older folks, the article noted. For example, the average insurance costs for a 25-year-old for a half million-dollar death benefit are $273.90 per year, while average costs for a 40-year-old are $420 per year.

For people who smoke, they can expect to pay significantly more for their term life insurance rates.

"The average cost of life insurance for a 50-year-old who smokes is $4308, versus $1077.50 for a non-smoker - almost four times as much for someone who smokes," the article notes.

To find the best rates on life insurance, the article suggests that people not only shop around and get multiple quotes, but that they take care of their health as best they can.

"Certain factors such as your body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, cholesterol, habits, and whether or not you smoke all affect your insurance prices in a big way. These are all controllable to some extent through lifestyle and medication changes," the article noted.

