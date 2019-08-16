Acorn Income Fund - Directorate Change

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Directorate Change

16 August 2019

The Company announces, as first disclosed in the annual results published in April, the retirement of Helen Green as Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective from 16 August 2019. Mrs Green has been a Director of the Company since 2007, and the Board has greatly appreciated the experience and support she has contributed to the development of the Company.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Board also wishes to announce that Nigel Ward has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that Mrs Sharon Parr has been appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 16 August 2019.

Sharon is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and is a resident of Guernsey. In 2003, she led a private equity backed MBO of the trust and fund administration division of Deloitte and Touche, called Walbrook, which was subsequently sold to Barclays Wealth in 2007. As a Managing Director of Barclays, she ultimately became global head of their trust and fund administration businesses, comprising over 450 staff in 10 countries. Sharon stepped down from her executive roles in 2011 to focus on other areas and interests, but has maintained directorships in several companies.

There are no disclosures to be made equivalent to those required by LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All Sharon's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below.

Current directorships

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited

JZ Capital Partners Limited

Past directorships

None to declare

Commenting on the changes to the composition of the board, Nigel Ward said:

"I would like to take this opportunity personally and on behalf of the board to thank Helen for her valuable service and contribution, not least for her leadership of the board over the past 7 years.

My fellow directors and I are very pleased to welcome Sharon as a member of the Board. She brings a wealth of relevant experience and we look forward to working with her. "

For further information about this announcement, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration

Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary +44 1481 745 001