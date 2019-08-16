Jacques Poujade is Featured in New Article on NeighborGoods.net

In the Article, Poujade Discussed How and Where to Find an Effective Real Estate Mentor

As the author of the article noted, finding a dependable mentor in any walk of life is important. No one knows that better than Poujade, who has seen plenty of great mentor relationships during his career in the real estate business, as well as those that were not as positive.

As for how people can find the best mentor to help them with their real estate career, Poujade offered plenty of great advice. For example, he said people should have their real estate-related goals in mind before trying to find a mentor who can assist.

"Think about where they are right now, and where you would like to be at that age. Nobody's going to know how to get to that stage in real estate better than someone who has lived and breathed it," Poujade said.

Also, those who are starting out in the real estate business and are looking for guidance from a seasoned professional should strive to find someone who will respect them. The industry can be quite competitive, Poujade noted, and unfortunately not everyone is going to be positive to work with.

"It is better to find someone who is approachable and willing to show respect to the next generation."

Newbies to the real estate business should also be ready to trust what their mentor says, but also be willing to challenge the advice when need be. Because the real estate industry is always changing, Poujade pointed out that what may have worked for a seasoned Realtor in the past might not be as applicable today.

When people who are new to real estate do their own research and learn about new trends, Poujade said they should feel comfortable going back to their mentor to discuss what they have found.

"Just because they are the mentor does not mean that they can't be challenged and learn something from you. It works both ways when there is any type of mentorship taking place," he noted.

