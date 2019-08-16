CPR Cell Phone Repair: Mobile Repair Network Expands in Illinois with CPR Chicago West Loop

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the addition of another franchise location in the greater Chicago region. Raja Rattani joins the network with the opening of CPR Chicago West Loop.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Chicago West Loop, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/chicago-west-loop-il/.

"On behalf of the team at corporate, we're very pleased to welcome someone with as much of a dedication to customer service as Raja," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "This enthusiasm, paired with a passion for technology, will allow Raja to succeed within his store."

West Loop is a flourishing neighborhood with convenient access to downtown Chicago. Restaurant Row, Google Corporate, and McDonald's Headquarters are all within a few blocks of CPR Chicago West Loop, as well as a great mix of other businesses and residential areas. Raja looks forward to providing affordable and reliable repair solutions to his fellow community members. He and his team are able to fix cell phones, tablets, laptops and computers, game consoles, and other gadgets. From simple repairs, such as cracked screens or broken buttons to more complex issues like water damage, West Loop can count on Raja's store for exceptional service.

"Technology has always been a passion of mine. I started selling pagers as a teenager and gained experience from repairing my friends' and families' phones," said Raja. "From there, I started selling mobile tech online via eBay and Amazon on the side. I have officially worked in the repair industry for 6 years."

Raja was born and raised in Chicago and has lived in Illinois for most of his life aside from a few years spent in Texas. He moved back to the Windy City to open his own repair shop. When Raja is not at the store, he enjoys watching movies, listening to podcasts, and spending time with his family. To begin a repair with CPR Chicago West Loop, visit the store or contact the staff at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Chicago West Loop is located at:

918 W Madison St

Chicago, IL 60607

Please contact the store at 773-741-1477 or via email: repairs@cpr-chicago-westloop.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/chicago-west-loop-il/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

