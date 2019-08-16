Halton's Compassion Society Partners With Guaranteed Removals To Provide 80 Backpacks to Children

The world leader in online reputation management helps local charity supply students with backpacks

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / Guaranteed Removals and the Compassion Society of Halton has teamed up to help 80 Burlington children and youth start the school year off right with school supplies to help them fuel their learning.

"Guaranteed Removals is an upstanding corporate citizen who lends a helping hand to community partners. We are more than happy to help the children in our community through The Compassion Society in donating backpacks filled with supplies, so youth in our community can succeed in their studies." said James John, Founder, Guaranteed Removals. "We also proudly run a scholarship program and have given away more than $10,000 in scholarship money. We've also held internal staff Food Drives to support our local Food Bank, and raised funds for McMaster's Sick Kids." continued John.

"We are grateful to Guaranteed Removals for their support in supplying 80 backpacks with back to school items to help our community. The Compassion Society relies on its community partners to support those living in our community who need it most. Guaranteed Removals help meet the need for our children during Back-to-School time so they have supplies." said Andrea Dodd, The Compassion Society Halton.

You can learn more about Guaranteed Removals and their many programs by visiting, www.GuaranteedRemovals.com.

About The Compassion Society Halton

The Compassion Society helps support local families: We give help, Where it's needed, When it's needed. We respond to the needs of the community by providing food, clothing, everyday household articles and referrals to local resources. For more information visit, https://www.compassionsocietyofhalton.com/.

About Guaranteed Removals

Guaranteed Removals is North America's largest and most successful online image management company, helping people protect and defend their image online. Guaranteed Removals has been offering online reputation management services out of its Burlington, Ontario, Canada location. Guaranteed Removals has successfully removed negative content for clients across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. The company has helped more than 10,000 clients improve their online image. With a team of 65 employees, Guaranteed Removals has assisted businesses and individuals who have been victimized online, to rebuild and restore their online reputation. For more information visit www.GuaranteedRemovals.com.

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Dodd

Board Member, The Compassion Society of Halton

484 Plains Rd East

Burlington, ON L7T 2E1

Phone: 905-592-3722

dodd.andream@gmail.com

www.compassionsociety.net

Rachel Swiednicki

Director, Public Relations, Guaranteed Removals

1-866-689-2261 x. 237

Rachels@guaranteedremovals.com

Guaranteed Removals.com

SOURCE: Guaranteed Removals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556297/Haltons-Compassion-Society-Partners-With-Guaranteed-Removals-To-Provide-80-Backpacks-to-Children