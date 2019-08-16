Colour and brilliance at the September Fair

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The finest coloured gemstones - set as centrepieces and embellishments in finished jewellery - will be among the focal points of what industry insiders view as the ultimate jewellery marketplace - the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

The Fine Gem Pavilion, located in Hall 9 of the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), will feature more than 70 of the world's top suppliers of coloured gemstones, including rare gem-grade materials coveted by legacy brands and collectors. The Gemstone Pavilion, where coloured gemstones in virtually every hue of the rainbow will be showcased, will occupy AWE's Halls 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10, and Hall 1 Concourse from September 16 to 20.

Buyers looking for statement pieces set with incredible gems will have their fill at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), which will feature the finished jewellery section of the show from September 18 to 22.

"The September Fair has always been known for its rich and diverse selection of coloured gemstones from top dealers, cutters and mine-to-market suppliers," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "This is the sourcing event for classic stones, exotic and hard-to-find gem material, and commercial-grade to mid-range quality gemstones. This fair offers a world-class experience to buyers."

Exhibitors ensure that compelling collections will be on tap at the September Fair.

Massa Gioconda S.A.S. of Italy will highlight collections of Mediterranean coral, Sleeping Beauty turquoise and shell cameos. "We have chosen to deal in natural and colourful materials with a glorious and long-term history and tradition. We offer high-quality products, from our raw materials selection to the final stage of the cutting and polishing process," the company says.

Thailand, one of the world's leading gemstone trading and manufacturing centres, will continue to shine at the September Fair with its roster of ruby, sapphire and fine gem suppliers. They include Blue Gems Co Ltd, which hopes to entice buyers with its exceptional selection of sapphires; Ansabro Gem Co Ltd, which will offer Zambian emeralds of a vivid green hue; and Penta Gems Co Ltd, which, will shine the spotlight on top-quality gems.

Claudia Hamann Edelstein GmbH of Germany would wow visitors with its fine gemstone layouts. One of standout pieces is a bracelet layout consisting of pink sapphires and brown spinels in double rose cut from Tanzania.

Japan-based Anjali Jewels Co Ltd will promote its precision-cut gemstones at the fair. "We will also showcase our finest cut - a Tanzanite pair - which is extremely difficult to make," Anjali Jewels shares. The precision cut is a mix of brilliant and step cut facets.

Hong Kong suppliers are also ready to launch their gemstone inventories.

Described by many as a gemstone that represents perfection and beauty, the opal will occupy centre-stage position at Hang Fong Opal Co's booth. Specialising in the production of opal doublets and triplets from Australia's famed Coober Pedy opal fields, the supplier targets gemstone wholesalers and jewellery designers.

A gemstone loved for its apple-green colour, chrysoprase sourced from Australia will be among the top exhibits of Po Yuen Gems Co.

Gleam Gems & Jewelry will impress buyers with its wide range of natural Sleeping Beauty turquoise in 5mm to 10mm round bead strands.

Fancy Gems will focus on blue and fancy sapphires, garnets, amethysts, aquamarines and rubies in graduating colours and in sizes ranging from 0.8mm to 5mm. The supplier will also present unusual layouts like its rainbow sapphire earring sets and calibrated cabochons.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961166/9JG19_PR2_img1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961167/9JG19_PR2_img2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961168/Informa_Markets_1Line_Indigo_Grad_RGB.jpg