Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.4883 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7717490 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 17074 EQS News ID: 859071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2019 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)