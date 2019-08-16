

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned pet owners against raw pet food manufactured by Texas Tripe Inc. over concerns of possible Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes infection. FDA said certain lots tested positive for the bacteria and Texas Tripe recalled 35 lots of 23 products.



The recalled products were available in stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia states.



Salmonella infection in dogs might result in fever or vomiting. Pets will also have diarrhea with blood or mucus. Listeria infection also could cause similar symptoms. Humans might also be affected by these strains of bacteria. Listeriosis in humans might cause headache, stiff neck, muscle ache, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions and fever.



The agency advised consumers to discard the recalled products, and clean refrigerators, other storage places, utensils, pet bedding, toys, floor, etc.



In order to limit contamination, FDA advised to clean up animal feces in yards or parks.



