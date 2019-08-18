Polytec: Polytec Group, developer and manufacturer of high-quality plastic parts, concluded a company purchase agreement for the takeover of the automotive business of the insolvent Wayand Group, which is headquartered in Idar-Oberstein, Germany. Subject to anti-trust approval and the fulfilment of other suspensive conditions, the planned closing of the transaction is expected to take place at the beginning of September 2019. Wayand AG currently has a workforce of around 400 and the products of its automotive business area consist largely of plastic parts and modules for European, premium class vehicle manufacturers. Following the takeover of the operative business of Wayand AG, additional sales revenues of some Euro 50 mn should be attained in the 2020 financial year.Polytec: weekly ...

