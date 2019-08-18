Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 18.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 870378 ISIN: AT0000785555 Ticker-Symbol: SEW 
Tradegate
15.08.19
17:57 Uhr
13,060 Euro
+0,120
+0,93 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,000
13,060
17.08.
13,000
13,060
16.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POLYTEC
POLYTEC HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLYTEC HOLDING AG8,250-1,79 %
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING13,060+0,93 %