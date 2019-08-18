BusinessVentures.com: How to Improve Your Business Customer Service Skills - Rick Rahim Explains

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2019 / Rick Rahim says one of the greatest challenges businesses often encounter is delivering an outstanding customer experience. Rick further added, 'improving customer service skills is very vital in running a successful business - and it should be the daily priority of every business owner."

The way customer service teams relate with customers plays a great role in gaining their loyalty, and shows up in business sales performance, according to Rahim. Rick is an experienced entrepreneur and President of BusinessVentures.com. Rick Rahim shared these 5 tips to help businesses improve their customer service skill.

1. Develop the customer service skills of your team by training them

According to Rick Rahim, developing the customer service skill of your customer representative team is arguably the most important aspect of customer service improvement. This can be effectively done by hiring a customer service specialist to train your service representative team on how to communicate with customers.

2. Design a customer service program

Rick Rahim says, improving customer service skills is not just about training your team, it also goes a long way with planning or structuring how you want your customer experience to be. This can be done by designing a customer service program which your representatives would efficiently follow all time.

3. Solicit feedback from customers

A better way to know the performance of your customer service is getting feedback from customers. Many at times, customers don't give feedback unless they're persuaded to. In an interview with Rick Rahim, he also said every businesses should always solicit feedback from customers to determine the level of their performance.

4. Learn to empathize with customers

According to Rick Rahim, learning to empathize with customers plays a vital role in improving the customer service experience. He also said having the ability to read the emotions of customers is one of the greatest tools every customer service representative should have.

5. Communicate with your team regularly

Rick Rahim said, "As a business owner like me, it is important that you communicate with your customer service representatives regularly." Communicating with your team regularly would help to easily figure out loop holes in their services. Also, it will help them stay conscious and focused at all time.

Conclusion

As a piece of advice to all business owners, Rick Rahim said "offering an outstanding customer experience should be a big priority". He further added, "Every company should try to always improve their customer service skills regularly." If you can effectively follow the tips above, you will see a big improvement in the customer service performance of your business.

ABOUT RICK RAHIM

A serial entrepreneur for over two decades, Rick Rahim has launched and operated companies that have collectively generated more than $1 billion in retail sale to consumers. As the founder and president of BusinessVentures.com, the Virginia native oversees a diverse group of enterprises, with investments across manufacturing, e-commerce, apparel, pet care, and consulting. Recognized for his business and marketing acumen, he sits on the boards of multiple organizations and frequently shares his insights and expertise at national conventions. The highly successful entrepreneur is also an accomplished helicopter pilot, often lending his skills to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Animal Rescue Flights. Through his companies, he supports numerous youth groups, charities, teen and homeless shelters, elementary schools, and religious organizations.

SOURCE: BusinessVentures.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556501/How-to-Improve-Your-Business-Customer-Service-Skills--Rick-Rahim-Explains