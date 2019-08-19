Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W4VG ISIN: CA46579R1047 Ticker-Symbol: IYAA 
Frankfurt
16.08.19
08:15 Uhr
2,467 Euro
-0,013
-0,52 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,451
2,528
16.08.
2,437
2,543
16.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IVANHOE MINES
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IVANHOE MINES LTD2,467-0,52 %