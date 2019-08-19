

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house sales increased sharply in August as buyers insisted to conclude the contract well ahead of Brexit deadline, property website Rightmove reportedly said on Monday.



Despite a quiet period in the property market, the number of sales advanced 6.1 percent year-on-year this August.



House prices decreased 1 percent in August from the previous month, when prices were down 0.2 percent. This was the second monthly fall this year.



On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 1.2 percent in August after easing 0.2 percent in July.



