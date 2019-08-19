Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 854242 ISIN: AU000000WBC1 Ticker-Symbol: WBC 
Tradegate
16.08.19
17:30 Uhr
16,796 Euro
-0,068
-0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,654
17,662
08:20
16,706
17,540
08:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WESTPAC
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION16,796-0,40 %