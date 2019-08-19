

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AX, WBK) reported Monday that its third-quarter common equity Tier 1 or CET1 capital ratio was 10.5 percent as of June 30, 2019, up from 10.4 percent last year.



Sequentially, CET1 capital ratio was lower than 10.6 percent as of March 31, due to payment of the 2019 interim dividend partially offset by organic capital generation and DRP1 participation.



Total regulatory capital ratio dropped to 14.5 percent from 14.8 percent a year ago.



Risk weighted assets or RWA increased to A$422.16 billion from A$417.54 billion in the previous year. Total RWA increased 0.6 percent sequentially.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX