AIM and Media Release

19 August 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited has notified the company that it and its related entities (Pacific Road Capital) have increased their relevant interest in Base Resources by 35,160,020 shares to 310,813,913 ordinary shares, representing 26.6% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Pacific Road Capital's interest in 310,813,913 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited Registered holder of shares 38,164,325 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited Registered holder of shares 272,649,588

The above increase results from the acquisition of 35,160,020 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.259 per share between 29 January 2019 and 16 August 2019.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

