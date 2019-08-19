Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Full Mechanical Completion of 15Mtpa Expansion

15Mtpa expansion at Proyecto Riotinto reaches full mechanical completion

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, is pleased to announce that the Expansion Project to 15Mtpa has reached full mechanical completion. The new SAG mill, new primary crusher and all associated equipment have now been running continuously and are ready to start receiving ore and ramp up production during wet commissioning. The additional electricity supply for the expansion is expected to come on stream during Q3 2019.

As reported by the Company in previous announcements, the new flotation and concentrate handling areas have also been completed and are operating normally.

The Company believes the start-up of the expanded plant will reach its nameplate capacity of 15Mtpa by December 2019. This Expansion Project demonstrates once again the Company's ability to achieve low capital intensity projects in a timely and cost effective manner.

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"This expansion is a milestone for Atalaya. It will increase copper production, improve operational efficiencies, reduce maintenance requirements and lower operating cash costs for the Company."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

