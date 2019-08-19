Blue Prism Appoints Eric Verniaut as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Global Sales Growth & Customer Success

Company Adds Veteran Enterprise Software Executive to Elevate Customer, Partner, Sales and Marketing Operations

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that veteran enterprise software executive Eric Verniaut has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Verniaut comes to Blue Prism with almost 30 years of experience in technology, specifically in enterprise software, professional services and solution sales. He will take immediate responsibility for overseeing all Blue Prism's go-to-market operations, including sales, field marketing, partner management, globalization, customer service and support.

"Eric's appointment is a continuation of Blue Prism's global growth story," said CEO Alastair Bathgate. "The company is now three times the size it was just over a year ago, and Eric's expertise and experience will add strength and depth at all levels of the organization. The market for RPA and automation tools is changing rapidly, and I'm excited to bring Eric on board to architect and drive growth as we adapt and expand in this industry."

Verniaut brings a combination of extensive sales experience, operations improvement and global go-to-market expertise to his work in ensuring Blue Prism's customer success initiatives. Having driven growth strategies globally within several business units at SAP, Verniaut will also focus on fueling Blue Prism's continued global expansion into the North American, European and Asian markets.

"Throughout my career, I have been passionate about working with customers from around the world to drive mutual value through innovation," said Eric Verniaut, Chief Operations Officer at Blue Prism. "Blue Prism offers enterprises a simple solution for automating mission critical processes, and I am excited to be a part of such an innovative company and to help our customers embrace RPA and thrive in the digital era."

Verniaut comes from SAP, where he was Chief Business Officer for EMEA, MEE and Greater China. In this role, he reported to the Board to ensure top and bottom-line growth of the business, maximize efficiencies and drive the overall performance of regional sales teams. Verniaut joined SAP eight years ago from Lawson Software, a mid-market, American-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider, where he oversaw global sales and services as EVP M3 Industries.

